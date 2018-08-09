SAC approves transfer of forest land to Army

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 08:
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here today under the chairmanship of Governor Narinder Nath Vohra accorded approval to the proposals for use of forest land by the Army.
The proposals include use of 0.023 hectares of forest land for construction of water supply scheme at Dawar Garrison in Bandipora Forest Division by Army, an official spokesman said.
Overall, the proposals include the transfer of 18.53 hectares of forest land in various parts of the State for the developmental activities in the drinking water, road, transmission and hydro power sectors, an official spokesman said.
The proposals were recommended by the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) headed by the Chief Secretary in its 109th meeting held on July 19, 2018.
In the transmission sector, the proposals approved include removal of impediments coming in the alignment of under construction 220 KV Double Circuit Amargarh-Wagoora Transmission lines associated with Kishenganga HEP in Social Forestry Division Pulwama by PGCL and use of 7.2765 hectares of forest land for laying of 132 KVD/C Ramban to Sangaldan Transmission Line in Batote Forest Division by J&K PDD.
In the road sector the proposals approved include removal of impediments coming in the alignment of up-gradation works for 4-lane Jammu-Akhnoor Section of NH-144A in Jammu Forest Division (316 trees/poles) and Social Forestry Division Jammu (424 trees/poles) by the National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), use of 0.826 hectares of forest land for construction of road from Dassal Jattan to Dassal Seeran in Rajouri Forest division by PMGSY, use of 2.2825 Ha of forest land for construction of road from LO 43 Keri to Naghoon in Rajouri forest division by PMGSY, use of 0.42 Ha of forest land for construction of road from LO 46 Mudadpur to Thekerian(Ist) in Rajouri Forest Division by PMGSY, use of 0.25 Ha of forest land for construction of road from Salal to Bangteer in Reasi Forest division by PMGSY, use of 0.827 Ha of forest land for construction of road from Kanga-Bhatni-Kothi Jagir (Phase-2nd) in Batote Forest Division by PMGSY, use of 4.15525 Ha of forest land for construction of road from Km 4th Lower Murrah to Hillkaka in Poonch Forest division by PWD (R&B) and use of 0.8025 Ha of forest land for construction of road from Dudroo to Nowgam in Tangmar Forest Division by PMGSY.
In the Hydro Power Sector, the proposals approved by SAC include use of additional 1.094 Ha of forest land for up-gradation of Ichoo Mini Hydel Project (MHP) from 1.60 MW to 5.0 MW in Anantnag Forest Division by Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) and use of additional 0.58 Ha. of forest land for development of up gradation of Mavar-Ahlan Mini Hydel Project (MHP) from 1.80 MW to 5.0 MW IN Anantnag Forest Division by JAKEDA.