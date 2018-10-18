SAC approves signing of MoU for setting up CRC at Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 17:
The State Administrative Council (SAC) approved the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), for leasing out of State land for setting up of Composite Regional Center (CRC) at Jammu.
According to an official, SAC approved land measuring 23 Kanals and 02 Marlas at Village Ghaink, Tehsil Bhalwal, District Jammu between Pt. Deendayal, Upadhayay Institute for Physically Handicapped, New Delhi (Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India) and State of Jammu and Kashmir through Department of Social Welfare for the centre.
As per official, a CRC under the aegis of Union Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India is functioning at Srinagar to provide multiple services to the physically challenged persons. However, a need was felt that Persons with Disabilities from Jammu Division were unable to get benefits from the Srinagar, CRC, the official added.
He said that by establishing a CRC at Jammu, a persistent demand of the Persons with Disabilities of Jammu Division will be met as the CRC will cater to their various needs.
CRC, once established at Jammu will lend a complete set up for Persons with Disabilities to provide preventive and promotional aspects of rehabilitation like education, health, employment and vocational training, research and manpower development, rehabilitation for Persons with Disabilities and also by offering them Assistive Aids and Equipment and effective mechanism for their social empowerment, the official added.