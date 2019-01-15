SAC approves Rs 2 Crore grant for Real Kashmir Football Club for 3 years, beginning 2018-19

JAMMU, JANUARY 14:
The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here today under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the grant of Rs 2 crore as financial assistance to the Real Kashmir Football Club annually for a period of three years, beginning 2018-19.
Within two years of the formation of “Real Football Club ", the team has performed exceptionally well at the national level including the National Football League, where the Club successfully defeated or drew with top teams including Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Churchill Brothers, FC Goa etc.
Through its prolific performance, Real Kashmir has been gaining popularity among the youth of the State. In matches played in Kashmir Valley, more than 25000 people were in attendance to cheer for their favourite football teams.
However, presently the Real Kashmir Football Club is financially not in a position to meet the expenditure on players including expenses on training, travelling, boarding & lodging.
Taking note of financial constraints of the Club, its future prospects and to bring more and more youth in its fold, the SAC approved grant of assured financial assistance for a period three years to the Club to begin with.
The SAC further directed the Department of Youth Services & Sports to formulate a proposal in consultation with the Finance Department for providing grant to sports teams of J&K which qualify for top level national leagues in Cricket, Hockey, Kabaddi and Badminton.