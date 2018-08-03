SAC approves revision of fare for passenger vehicles

Gives nod for transfer of land for establishment of Vehicle Inspection & Certification Centre, construction of 100MVA Grid Station in Srinagar
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 1:
In order to provide immediate relief to the transporters and vehicle owners who are plying commercial passenger vehicles and are providing transportation facilities to the general public, the State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here last evening under the chairmanship of Governor, N N Vohra, approved revision in the passenger fare of all commercial passenger vehicles keeping in view sharp rise in the fuel prices and other operational and maintenance cost.
In this regard, Motor Vehicles Department carried out the cost analysis based on all relevant inputs including fuel prices in the month of April 2018 and a proposal was submitted to the Transport Department. The Department convened a meeting of the Fare Revision Committee constituted for recommending increase in fare and freight structure, in which representatives of the various Transport Associations and Unions from across J&K also participated.
The SAC also approved the transfer of State land measuring 61 Kanals 15 Marlas situated at Village Bara, Tehsil Vijaypur, District Samba, to the Transport Department for establishing Inspection and Certification Centre.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Govt of India has decided to set up a model Inspection and Certification Centre on pilot basis across the country for conducting fitness tests of motor vehicles. One such centre has been decided to be established at Village Bara, Samba. The project shall be executed by the International Centre for Automotive Technology.
The MoRTH, GoI will provide Rs 14.40 crore to the State for the initiative. The establishment of this centre will enable automated fitness testing, improve the quality of vehicles on road and reduce road accidents.
In order to address the increasing power demand and to provide quality power to the residents of downtown Srinagar, the SAC approved transfer of a piece of land measuring 78 x 33.5 sqm at Jammu & Kashmir Industries (JKI) Residential Sarai, Nowshehra, Srinagar to the Power Development Department (PDD) for construction of a 100 MVA Grid Station.
The development of this Grid Station would fulfil a long pending demand of downtown residents of Srinagar.