SAC approves revision of fare for commercial passenger vehicles

Published at August 02, 2018 01:03 PM 0Comment(s)951views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

In order to provide immediate relief to the transporters and vehicle owners who are plying commercial passenger vehicles and are providing transportation facilities to the general public, the State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here last evening under the chairmanship of Governor, Shri N N Vohra, approved revision in the passenger fare of all commercial passenger vehicles keeping in view sharp rise in the fuel prices and other operational and maintenance cost.

 

Picture used in the story is representational 

