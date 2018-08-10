About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SAC approves revised office timings from Nov

Published at August 10, 2018 03:35 AM 0Comment(s)306views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 09:

The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here under the chairmanship of Governor, N N Vohra accorded approval to the change in the working hours in Government offices to be operational from 01.11.2018.
The decision was based on the recommendations of the Pay Committee on the implementation of 7th Pay Commission and in furtherance of the decision of the State Cabinet in its meeting held on 24.04.2018.
From 1st November, 2018, the office timings in the Civil Secretariat and offices across the state observing five-day week will be from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.
The office timings in offices across the state observing six-day week except educational institutions will be from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top