SAC approves revised hardship allowance for JKP

Gives nod for raising of 2 police women bns
Gives nod for raising of 2 police women bns
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 14:
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here Monday under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik, accorded sanction to the grant of Hardship Allowance @ 8% of basic pay in the revised pay levels in favour of Gazetted and Non Gazetted Police Personnel w.e.f 01.01.2019.
The SAC also approved Hardship Allowance @ 10% of Basic Pay in the revised pay levels in respect of ‘Classified’ category of Police personnel including those deployed with Special Police components and Bomb Disposal squads. The Police personnel entitled to 10% Hardship Allowance will be notified by the Finance Department separately.
The new rate of Hardship Allowance would be in lieu of Hardship Allowance paid @ 10% of pre-revised Basic Pay as per Government Order No. Home 1162 (P) of 2010 dated 16.09.2010.
The police personnel were entitled to Hardship allowance @ 10% of basic pay in terms of 6th Pay Commission. In view of the implementation of 7th Pay Commission, there was a need to revisit the rates of Hardship Allowances so as to bring in rationality in the rates viz-a-viz the hike on account of pay.
The SAC also accorded sanction to the raising of two women battalions of Jammu and Kashmir Police along with creation of 2014 posts of various ranks for these battalions.
The posts include 2 posts of Commandants, 6 posts of Deputy Commandant, 14 posts of Dy.SP, 14 posts of Inspector, 4 posts of Inspector (M)/ Tel, 46 posts of Sub-Inspector, 4 posts of Sub-Inspector (M)/Tel, 46 posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector, 10 posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (M), 320 posts of Head Constable, 8 posts of Constable (Tel), 1402 posts of Constables/Tel, 138 posts of Followers, 2 posts of Medical Officer, 4 posts of Medical Assistant and 2 posts of Nursing Assistant.
The two battalions will be raised exclusively for women on the pattern of Border Battalions. The move is aimed at equipping the J&K Police to effectively deal with crimes against the women and give due representation to the Women in the Police force.
Due to inadequate representation/availability of women police personnel at various levels and to address the issues of gender based violence faced by women, State Government had taken up the issue of raising of Women Police battalions with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
The recruitment to these two women battalions will be completed within one year from the date of sanction. The raising of a women battalion will involve financial implications of Rs 235.86 Crore of which Rs 105.11 Crore will be provided by Government of India and Rs 129.94 Crore will be State share.