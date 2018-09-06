SAC approves restructuring PDD

Separate JVC for 850 MW Ratle project
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here today under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik accorded approval for operationalisation of the Jammu and Kashmir State Power Trading Company Limited (Tradeco) and issuance of SRO notification regarding PDD Transfer Scheme (Phase-I) Rules, 2018.
The Central Electricity Act of 2003, applicable to entire India except J&K mandated promotion of competition and efficiency in the power sector by operating it as a prudent commercial enterprise.
One of the key steps toward this goal was “unbundling” of the generation, transmission and distribution undertakings in the States into separate corporate entities and running these on sound business lines.
The J&K Electricity Act, 2010 was enacted to provide a frame work similar to the Central Electricity Act of 2003. Consequently, J&K SPDC was approved as a Nodal Agency to act on behalf of the Government of J&K for the unbundling exercise to be completed in 2012 itself.
In 2012, the cabinet accorded sanction to the unbundling of the Power Development department into four successor companies Jammu and Kashmir State Power Transmission Company Limited (Transco), Jammu and Kashmir State Power Trading Company Limited (Tradeco), Jammu Power Distribution Company Limited (Jammu Discom), and Kashmir Power Distribution Company Limited (Kashmir Discom).
Even though the successor companies have already been incorporated, the operationalisation of these companies could not take place till date due to various reasons.
The operationalisation of Tradeco is proposed to be completed in two phases.
The first phase is planned to be implemented immediately and would involve Tradeco carrying out functions/responsibilities related to power trading like purchase entire power requirement for JKPDD and perform activity of bulk supply of power, trading of surplus power.
The second phase would be initiated once other successor companies Transco, Jammu Discom and Kashmir Discom become operational.
For making the Tradeco functional, activities like winding up of the Commercial and Survey Wing of PDD, creation of office space for Tradeco, and staff transfer would be undertaken.
This initiative by the PDD is a first step toward unbundling of PDD and setting a roadmap for clearing the liabilities on account of outstanding power purchase bills.
It would also reduce the cost of purchasing power by bringing in efficiency and taking advantage of discounts.
The introduction of personnel with specialized skills in the power purchase sector will lead to optimization of the cost of supply of power and ensuring immediate financial and operational benefits to the department.
The Administrative Secretary PDD would be the Chairman of Tradeco.
The SAC also accorded sanction to the formation of a separate Joint Venture Company, having Government of India (Central PSU) and Government of J&K (J&KSPDC) as the two partners owning defined shares in the company, for the object of development of the 850 MW Ratle Hydro Electric Project (HEP) and its transfer to J&K within a period of seven years from the start of commercial operation of the project.
SAC further accorded sanction to the submission of five Models of Joint Ventures based on ownership proportion with 15 to 25 percent free power including Local Area Development Fund to the Ministry of Power, Government of India for the purpose of arriving at the best suitable Joint Venture Model.
The analysis of the models has revealed that all of these would be favorable to Jammu Kashmir with majority ownership remaining with State ranging from 51 percent to 90 percent State ownership.
The hydro power projects, with long gestation periods, coupled with relief and rehabilitation issues and higher initial capital investment have not remained attractive investment portfolios for private investors.
Most of the major civil construction agencies in India are presently facing financial stress and tend to avoid such investments.
To minimize risk in investments, construction agencies feel more comfortable to work as contractors and not owners in development of hydro power.
In view of the strategic importance of accelerating development of hydro power projects on western rivers as per provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, the State government proposed development of the project in joint venture mode between Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) and Central PSUs.
An earlier Joint Venture was established for Pakal Dul, Kiru and Kwar HEPs (CVPP Ltd).
The project would cater to the energy requirements of the State in particular and India as whole, in addition to providing gainful employment and bringing developmental activities in the project area.
The 850 MW Ratle HEP has been conceived as a run of the river project, located on River Chenab near Drabshalla village in Kishtwar district and lies in between Dulhasti HEP on its upstream and Baglihar HEP on its downstream.
Among the bigger upcoming projects in Chenab valley, this project is considered as the most conveniently located and most amenable to expeditious development.
It can be completed in about 5 years and would benefit the State a lot. The last attempt at promoting it as a PPP project with a 35-year concession period failed.
The Joint Venture is the best route now to realize the potential of the Ratle HEP.