SAC approves removal of pay anomaly of clerical cadre

JKCSEU hails Govt’s decision
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 1:
In a significant decision, the State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here today under the chairmanship of Governor, Shri N N Vohra accepted the report of the designated Committee to remove Pay Anomaly of Clerical Cadre, who have been agitating for the same for more than a decade.
The acceptance of the demand has annual financial implications of around Rs145 Crore. The decision is expected to benefit the clerical cadre comprising around 25000 employees across the state. This will also boost their morale for better service delivery and performing better at work.
In terms of the decision, Junior Assistants, Key Punch Operators (Planning), Assistant Compilers (GP Fund) presently in Level-2 will now draw pay in Level-4 w.e.f 01.05.2018.
Steno Typists, Compilers (GP Fund), Senior Assistants and Jr. Statistical Assistants presently in Level-4 will now draw pay in Level-5 w.e.f 01.05.2018.
Head Assistants, Statistical Assistants, Junior Scale Stenographers, Junior Legal Assistants (Law) and Senior Compilers (GP Fund) presently in Level-6 will now draw pay in Level-6B w.e.f 01.05.2018.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Civil Secretariat Employees Union (JKCSEU) President Ghulam Rasool Mir hailed the Government decision of removing pay anomaly of clerical cadre and other categories.
The President JKCSEU appreciated Governor N N Vohra, Advisors B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar and Khursheed Ahmad Ganai, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, and Principal Secretary Finance Naveen Choudhary for their historic decision.
Mir said this is a landmark decision which will benefit thousands of employees. “We are thankful to the Governor, his advisors and others for recognizing our genuine demand pending for 22 years.”
He said that the decision will go a long way in strengthening their resolve to work with fresh commitment and dedication.