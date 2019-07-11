SAC approves re-hiring of 10+2 lecturers, implementation of MDM scheme through Panchayats

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved the temporary re-hiring of services of 10 2 lecturers, who have already rendered their services during 2019 upto 30 June this year purely on academic arrangement basis, from 10 July to 10 August in the winter zone and from 15 July to 15 August in the summer zone.

The arrangement will stay till the posts are filled up by placement, promotion of eligible PG Masters, Teachers as Lecturers in the respective disciplines, whichever is earlier.

The decision has been taken to ensure continuity in academic activities in the Higher Secondary Schools and in larger interest of the student community.

SAC has also approved temporary re-hiring of services of subject specific teachers who have already rendered their services during 2019 upto 30 June this year for 110 High Schools upgraded under RMSA, on contract basis, from 10 July to 10 August in the winter zone and from 15 July to 15 August in the summer zone or till the provision of regular teaching staff by the School Education Department by way of rationalization, whichever is earlier.

The SAC also approved the action of the School Education Department in putting in place a mechanism for implementation of the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) Scheme in Government Schools through Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

The School Education Department had notified a mechanism vide Government Order No: 202-Edu of 2019, dated 17 June for implementation of the MDM through PRIs, which was confirmed by the SAC today.

The preparation and distribution of MDM in Primary (1-5) and Middle (6-8) schools shall be carried out by the Halqa Panchayats through a 10 member Community Level Committee headed by Sarpanch/Administrator or Panch nominated by the Sarpanch utilizing the services of cook-cum-helpers already engaged for the purpose. The Halqa Panchayat shall ensure preparation and distribution of MDM on each school day, fulfilling the minimum norms of nutrition prescribed under the scheme.

The funds for the purpose shall be managed by the Panchayati Raj Institutions from a separate MDM account held jointly by the Head of School and the Sarpanch/Administrator or his nominee Panch.

The PRIs will ensure weekly check of MDM in Schools. The MDM Account of school will be jointly operated by Head of Institution and the Sarpanch/Administrator or Panch nominated by the Sarpanch.

The MDM preparation and distribution will be carried by same Committee, if Middle and Primary wings exist in the same school.

Funds on account of working cost and honorarium for work-cum-helpers will be transferred to MDM Account as per the existing practice.

The functions related to preparation and distribution of MDM in schools have been devolved to the PRIs in the J&K Panchayati Raj Act 1989.

The SAC also took note of the status report submitted by the PW(R&B) department regarding implementation of PMGSY in the state.

PMGSY is flagship programme of Government of India to provide connectivity to the rural habitations having population of 250 plus. The programme was launched in the state in 2001-02 and till date 3502 projects with a total length of 19700 Kms to connect 2214 habitations has been sanctioned under PMGSY-Phases I to XII. A road length of 10,550 Km has been completed connecting 1772 habitations.

The PW(R&B) department has been set a target of 5500 Km for completion this financial year i.e 2019-20 including 4000 Km in Jammu Division and 1500 Km in Kashmir Division.

Recently, the State Level Standing Committee (SLSC) headed by Chief Secretary also approved up-gradation of 1650 Km road length, sanctioned under PMGSY-I. These up-gradation works will be taken up under PMGSY-II, after sanction from Government of India.

SAC also took note of the issues related to supply of raw material especially in Jammu Division. SAC directed the Advisor in charge to resolve the issues hampering the supply of raw material by 20.07.2019, so that there is no disruption in the execution of PMGSY works.