SAC approves proposal to promote Aloe Vera cultivation

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 12:
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here today under the chairmanship of Governor, Shri Satya Pal Malik approved the proposal of Horticulture Department for promoting Aloe Vera cultivation both in the Public as well as the Private sector.
The proposal aims to promote Aloe Vera cultivation for overall development of Horticulture sector in Jammu Division by providing 75% subsidy, subject to a ceiling of Rs 0.75 lakh per hectare, for plantation of Aloe Vera in 50-hectare area in the districts of Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Reasi under private sector. Besides, an Aloe Vera nursery and three Aloe Vera processing units shall be established in the public sector for making planting material available and processing the produce of the growers for higher returns.