SAC approves notification of Jammu and Kashmir Reimbursement of State Taxes scheme

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
To encourage large investment, incentivize the newly established units and the units undergoing substantial expansion, the State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday accorded sanction to the notification of the scheme namely the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Reimbursement of State Taxes for encouraging large investments for industrial development’.
Iin the Industrial Policy-2016 the government fixed a target of attracting an investment of Rs 2000 crore per annum in the industrial sector including services. The State Government has already incentivized the existing industrial units by giving them reimbursements of taxes after adjustment of Input Tax Credit under various schemes announced by Government of India from time to time in the shape of SROs viz SRO 519, SRO 521, SRO 63, SRO 431 etc.
In order to attract investment of Rs 2000 Crore per annum, as envisaged in the Industrial Policy 2016, the SAC approved the ‘Jammu & Kashmir Reimbursement of State Taxes’ scheme for providing reimbursement of State Taxes to the Industrial Units undergoing substantial expansion involving investment of Rs 50 crore or more, either on substantial expansion or new setup.
The industrial unit shall make claim of only the cash paid in the shape of SGST after adjusting the input tax credit. The industrial unit shall exclusively be involved in the process of manufacturing activities. The industrial unit shall be eligible for reimbursement of the tax on the supplies resulting due to substantial expansion only in case of units undergoing substantial expansion.