SAC approves Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2018

The State Administrative Council (SAC) in a meeting chaired by Governor, Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday approved 'The Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018' thereby paving way for election of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of the Municipal Corporations and Presidents and Vice Presidents of the Municipal Councils/Municipal Committees through secret ballot.
The meeting was attended by Advisors, B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai and Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam.
The government said the decision has been taken in order to remove the anomalies between the provisions of the Municipal Acts, after their amendments through the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Laws (Amendment) Act, 2010 and relevant Regulations/Bye-laws framed in the year 2005 under the original Act of 2000.