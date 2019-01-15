SAC approves locations for 40 new Degree Colleges

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 14:
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here Monday under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik, approved locations for the establishments of 40 new Government Degree Colleges to be set up during 2019-20 & 2020-21.
The government had constituted a High Level Committee to identify and examine the locations for these colleges approved by SAC on 07.12.2018.
The SAC had directed the Higher Education Department to finalize the phasing and location of all the 40 Colleges through the Committee constituted vide Government Order No. 1462-GAD of 2018 dated 25.09.2018, and, thereafter, with the prior concurrence of the Finance Department, bring the proposal in the next SAC meeting.
The High Level Committee after taking note of various parameters like enrolment, catchment, distance, increasing number of students, feasibility etc. recommended 40 locations spread across the State for establishment of the new Degree Colleges.
The Committee has recommended that 40 Degree Colleges should be made operational during 2020-21 by which time reasonable infrastructure and staff will be in place. However, at some places, classes can be started during 2019-20.
The SAC decided that 20 Colleges to be opened in 2019-20 be prioritized to meet the felt requirements in such areas where land is available.
The SAC further directed that the Committee constituted vide Government Order No. 1462-GAD of 2018 dated 25.09.2018 shall continue as a Standing Committee to examine future requirement of new Colleges.
With the establishment of 40 new colleges in the State, students will have easy access to higher education facilities at their door steps. This would add capacity of approximately 40,000 students in graduate education by the start of the academic year 2020.
The locations approved for these 40 colleges include Chadoora in Budgam, Qazigund in Kulgam, Rajpora in Pulwama, Zainapora & Wachi in Shopian, Villgam in Kupwara, Drass in Kargil, Vijaypur in Samba, Chenani in Udhampur, Mandi in Poonch, Paddar in Kishtwar, Thindim Kreeri in Baramulla, Frisal, Home Shalibugh in Kulgam, Langate in Kupwara, Marh in Jammu, Doongi in Rajouri, Ramkote in Kathua, Dudu Basantgarh in Udhampur, Siligam/Aishmuquam in Anantnag, Kotranka/Peeri in Rajouri, Ajas and Hajin in Bandipora, Hyderpora and Allochibagh in Srinagar, Khalsi in Leh, Kunjwani/Sainik Colony, Nagrota, Sidhra in Jammu, Khakryal/Katra, Neeli Nallah in Udhampur, Ukhral, Batote in Ramban, Awantipora in Pulwama, Verinag & Chitti Singhpora in Anantnag, Ramgarh, Purmandal in Samba, Pouni in Reasi, Marheen in Kathua, and Dangiwacha, Bomai in Baramulla district.