SAC approves legislation to streamline working of NGOs, societies

Published at November 29, 2018 12:52 AM 0Comment(s)333views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Nov 28:

The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here today under the chairmanship of Governor, Shri Satya Pal Malik approved the ‘Jammu & Kashmir Societies Registration (Amendment) Act, 2018’ to curb the mushroom growth of NGOs/Societies and streamline their functioning.
Provisions for renewal, appeal, de-registration and mandatory requirement of maintenance of accounts, address, details of members etc have been incorporated.
The amendment will help to streamline the various issues related to NGOs, Societies and improve accountability.

 

 

