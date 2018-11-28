SAC approves legislation on NGOs, Societies

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor, Shri Satya Pal Malik, Wednesday, approved the ‘Jammu & Kashmir Societies Registration (Amendment) Act, 2018’ to curb the mushroom growth of NGOs/Societies and “streamline” their functioning.
The government revealed that provisions for renewal, appeal, de-registration and mandatory requirement of maintenance of accounts, address, details of members etc have been incorporated.
It also said that “the amendment will help to streamline the various issues related to NGOs/Societies and improve accountability”.