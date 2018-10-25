SAC approves JKGST (Amendment) Bill 2018

Approves promotion of J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service officers
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 24:
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here today under the chairmanship of Governor, Shri Satya Pal Malik approved the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018’.
The Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 makes a provision for levy and collection of tax on intra-state supply of goods or services or both by the State of Jammu and Kashmir. The said Act is a replica of the Central Act on the subject. The Central Goods and Service Tax Act has been amended by the Central Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Act, 2018.
Accordingly, Finance Department proposed amendments in the State Act with a view to end e inconveniences caused to the taxpayers, especially small and medium enterprises viz; the process of filing return and payment of tax under the Goods and Services Tax Laws. The new return filing system envisages quarterly filing of return and tax payment for small taxpayers along with minimum paperwork.
The amendments will improve the tax administration and revenue realization under the GST Act in the State.
The SAC also accorded sanction to the promotion of Fayaz Ahmad Lone, Director, Accounts and Treasuries, Kashmir and Muhammad Yaqoob Matoo, Director Finance, Forest Department to the Super Time Scale of the J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service with effect from 11 September 2018.
The SAC also accorded sanction to the promotion of Seema Bhasin, FA & CAO, Revenue Department, Mahaesh Chander Tana, FA&CAO, School Education Department, Madan Lal, CAO, District Fund Office, Kathua, Romesh Singh, Finance Officer, SMVDU, Katra, Mazher Hussain, FA and CAO, SICOP and Ranbir Singh, FA and CAO, Public Works, PW (R&B) Department to the Special Scale of the J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service with effect from 11 September 2018.