SAC approves ‘J&K Reimbursement of State Taxes’ scheme to boost investment

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 30:
To encourage large investment, incentivize the newly established units and the units undergoing substantial expansion, the State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here Tuesday evening under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the notification of the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Reimbursement of State Taxes for encouraging large investments for industrial development’ scheme.
J&K had in the Industrial Policy 2016 fixed a target of attracting an investment of Rs 2000 crore per annum in the industrial sector including services.
The government has already incentivized the existing industrial units by giving them reimbursements of taxes after adjustment of Input Tax Credit under various schemes announced by the Government of India from time to time in the shape of SROs - SRO 519, SRO 521, SRO 63, and SRO 431.
To attract investment of Rs 2000 crore per annum, as envisaged in the Industrial Policy 2016, the SAC approved the ‘Jammu Kashmir Reimbursement of State Taxes’ scheme for providing reimbursement of State Taxes to the industrial units undergoing substantial expansion involving investment of Rs 50 crore or more, either on substantial expansion or new setup.
The SAC said the industrial units should make claim of only the cash paid in the shape of SGST after adjusting the input tax credit and be
exclusively involved in the process of manufacturing activities.
It said the industrial unit should be eligible for reimbursement of the tax on the supplies resulting due to substantial expansion only in case of units undergoing substantial expansion.
The SAC said the newly established industrial units should be eligible for full reimbursement of the SGST paid in cash after adjusting input tax credit and the scheme should be applicable only for intrastate supplies made by the industrial units.
It said the scheme should not be applicable to the industrial units mentioned in the negative list to the Government of India notification dated January 1, 2019, covering units manufacturing tobacco, pan masala, plastic carry bags, power generating units above 10 MW, coke, fly ash, cement, steel rolling mills, gold and gold dore, goods produced by petroleum or gas refineries, industrial units not complying with environment standards or not having applicable environment clearance from the competent authority and low value addition activities like preservation during storage, cleaning, operations, packing, re-packing or re-labelling, sorting , and alteration of retail sale price.
The move would attract large investment in J&K, which in turn would expand employment opportunities for skilled youth, income generation and overall economic development in the State.