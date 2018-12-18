SAC approves ‘JK Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2018’

Govt to have powers to appoint administrator, professional board for cooperative banks
Govt to have powers to appoint administrator, professional board for cooperative banks
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 17:
The State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989.
The Bill seeks to replace the J&K Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 promulgated by the Governor on 14.06.2018.
The amendments would enable the Government to constitute a Board of Management or Administrator for a period of 2 years to manage the affairs of Cooperative banks instead of six months as contained in the earlier legislation.
The amendment would also help to implement the various revival packages of central and the State Governments for such Banks.
It would also enable the Government constitution of Professional Boards for three District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) viz; Jammu, Baramulla and Anantnag Central Cooperative Banks for management of their affairs and judiciously use the recapitalization amount of Rs 366.71 Crore for attaining and maintaining a Capital to Risk Assets Ratio (CRAR) of 9%.
Presently, there is no provision in the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989, for appointment of Board of Management or Administrator to manage the affairs of any society beyond the period of six months and also to appoint the members of Professional Boards as may be necessary to manage the affairs of the DCCBs.