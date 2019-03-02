SAC approves inclusion of 66 villages in list of Backward Areas

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, March 1:
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik, approved inclusion of 66 villages in the list of Backward Areas, thereby fulfilling the long pending demand of these areas.
Pertinent to mention that the Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Backward Classes established under Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1997 is the appropriate body to recommend the inclusion of villages of various districts in the list of backward areas.
The Commission is mandated to examine requests for inclusion of any class of citizens as a Backward Class in the lists and hear complaints of over-inclusion or under-inclusion of any Backward Class in such list and tender such advice to the Government as it deems appropriate. Various criteria and parameters are adopted by the Commission for declaring any area as ‘Backward’. These largely include social and educational backwardness of the area together with various indicators.
The villages included in the list of RBA are Kangral Sangral, Nara, Doke Jagir, Paya-Chak, Gortha Riadandi, Sukral, Thana, Kard, Rayour, Begoon, Nund, Jeed, Bupniar-garh, Bandera, Thopal, Barthal, Sanasar, Chilla, Sincha, Sana, Issoo, Kradi, Kawarigam, Chatoosa, Cheq Ashmuji, Gadihama, Ultigam, Nuner, Kondabal, Wailoo Bala, Turkapora, Karihama, Gundgushi, Neelipora, Waterkhani, Villagam, Ashkanpora, Magam, Kunan, Shumriyal, Sodal, Mugalpora, Khanpora, Khirman Tilickhand, Zahid Bagh, Goripora, Hushbangpora, Dogripora, Sether Gund, Ahgam, Kartargrah, Baihama, Sadura, Marhote, Kakora, Lerote, Rampore, Anzwalla, Gund Fathapora, Turka Tachloo, Negibhat, Najan, Malikpora, Lirrow, Sopat and Gandtal,
The decision will entitle eligible inhabitants of these areas to reap the benefits under the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation Act/Rules in recruitments and admission in professional colleges.