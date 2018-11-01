SAC approves honorarium for sarpanchs, panchs

Gives nod to law for electing Mayor, heads of ULBs through secret ballot
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 31:
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, approved honorarium for Sarpanchs and Panchs to be elected in the ensuing Panchayat elections.
The meeting was attended by Advisors, B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai and Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam.
To compensate Sarpanchs and Panchs for the responsibilities to be discharged by them under the new Panchayati Raj System being put in place in the state, the SAC decided to pay them honorarium as a token of encouragement.
The SAC decided that the Sarpanchs would be paid monthly honorarium of Rs 2500 and Panchs Rs 1000.
The SAC hoped that the provision would infuse enthusiasm among the elected Panchayat members- the election for which is being held in nine phases, starting from Nov 17.
The SAC also approved "The Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018” paving the way for election of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of the Municipal Corporations and Presidents and Vice Presidents of the Municipal Councils/Municipal Committees through secret ballot.
“The decision has been taken in order to remove the anomalies between the provisions of the Municipal Acts, after their amendments through the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Laws (Amendment) Act, 2010 and relevant Regulations/Bye-laws framed in the year 2005 under the original Act of 2000,” an official spokesman said.