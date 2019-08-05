SAC approves hike in honorarium of SPOs

August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

The State Administrative Council which met here Sunday under the Chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik approved increase in the honorarium to be paid to Special Police Officers (SPOs) of the State.

The official spokesperson said with the support of Government of India, the SAC approved an increase in the honorarium of SPOs of J&K Police according to which SPOs who have less than three years of service would now be paid a monthly remuneration of Rs 6,000, while those who have completed three years of service would be paid Rs 9,000 per month.

Whereas, the SPOs who have completed five and 10 years of service would be paid Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000 per month respectively. Those who have completed 15 years of service would now be paid Rs 18,000 per month. The huge jump in honorarium will benefit over 30,000 SPOs of Jammu and Kashmir Police in the State.