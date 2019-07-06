SAC approves guidelines for better implementation of MGNREGA

July 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved the guidelines/procedure to be followed by Halqa Panchayat for implementation of MGNREGA as mandated in Schedule 1 of the amended J&K Panchayati Raj Act 1989.

The guidelines are mainly regarding transfer of 80% MGNREGA funds to Panchayats, procedure for operation of funds by Panchayats, timelines to be followed under MGNREGA, planning, decision making, expenditure and monitoring guidelines for better implementation of the Scheme in the State.

These guidelines/procedures shall further strengthen the Panchayati Raj Institutions and making grass root planning and decision making into a reality.