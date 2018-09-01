SAC approves Group Mediclaim Insurance for all Govt employees

Amendment in JK Forest Act 1987
Amendment in JK Forest Act 1987
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 31:
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here today under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the implementation of the Group Mediclaim Insurance Policy for all State government employees including employees of PSUs, autonomous bodies and universities on mandatory basis and pensioners, AIS officers, ad hoc, contractual, DRWs, work charged and contingent paid workers and their dependant family members on optional basis with effect from October 1, 2018, for a period of one year and extendable annually for three years, based on claim settlement ratio and satisfactory performance of the insurer.
Advisors to Governor, B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Chef Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and Principal Secretary to Governor Umang Narula were present in the meeting.
The policy would include medical insurance cover of Rs 6 lakh for individual employees upto five family members with a corporate buffer of Rs 10 crore, the cost whereof is loaded in the quoted premium.
The premium to be paid by the employee annually would be Rs 8776.84 minus Rs 3600 (medical allowances currently admissible annually) equal to Rs 5176.84.
For pensioners, this amount would be Rs 22,228 minus Rs 3600 (medical allowances currently admissible annually) equal to Rs 18,628, annually.
Further, the deduction of the annual premium would be made from the salaries of the employees in four installments, as shall be notified separately by the Finance department.
This policy would allow treatment in almost 5000 hospitals across India.
It represents a significant step up over the previous policy in that it covers domiciliary hospitalization and day care procedures also.
There is good news for women employees too as the expense cap on maternity cover has been enhanced to Rs 30,000 within State and Rs 70,000 outside the State.
Further, pensioners would not be required to undergo pre-policy tests and all their pre-existing diseases would receive immediate coverage, much to their relief.
There is also a new provision for the insurance coverage of the dependent family members upto 100 years as compared to 80 years in the previous policy.
In what will benefit a large number of employees and pensioners, a dedicated corporate buffer of Rs 10 crore each would also be in place in the policy to cover the expenditures incurred by the employees and pensioners on identified illnesses over and above the expenditure coverage provided in the policy.
For the first time, the insurer would provide a Management Information System (MIS) report regarding enrolment, admission, preauthorization, claim settlement and other information about the services as required by the government on a regular basis.
Further, the website designed by the insurer would have district-wise and state-wise enrolment status, claims, treatments rendered and hospitals data.
The stage wise tracking facility for claims and grievances would also be available to the beneficiaries.
Also, for the first time, the services of a professional consultant have been hired to set up a robust grievance redress system for employees and pensioners.
The consultant has already set up grievance redress offices in all districts and these offices could be accessed by the employees and pensioners in case they have any grievance regarding implementation of the policy.
The SAC also approved the proposed amendment in the J&K Forest Act, 1987, to facilitate cultivation, harvesting, transportation, trade and processing of bamboo which has an important role in the rural economy.
The amendment would boost and encourage the farmers to cultivate bamboo as a cash crop, which could play a pivotal role in poverty alleviation and spread of bamboo cultivation to other parts of the State too.
This should be an important milestone for the holistic development of bamboo in J&K, an official spokesman said.
Meanwhile, the SAC approved the posting of Suresh Chug, IFS, as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Territorial), J&K.
The officer would continue to hold the charge of Managing Director J&K SFC, till further orders.