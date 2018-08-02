SAC approves first-ever JK Trade & Export Policy

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here last evening under the chairmanship of Governor, Shri N N Vohra gave nod to the first-ever J&K Trade & Export Policy, 2018-28.
The policy reflects the dynamics of Jammu Kashmir State as an agrarian economy in transition towards a market-driven one.
It is aimed to transform the state economy from a supply constrained one into a competitive export-led entity responsive to enhanced domestic integration and wider participation in national and global economy in tune with the national policies.
It will create an enabling eco-system to ensure effective participation in the designed framework-based trading system that has emerged at the National and International levels and help in seizing opportunities available in global liberalized market.