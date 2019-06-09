SAC approves Elevated Corridor Option for Srinagar city

June 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here Saturday under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik viewed a detailed presentation on the Srinagar Mass Rapid Transit Corridor proposals presented before it by the Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD).

The official spokesperson said various elevated, underground and integrated corridor proposals were critically analyzed during the presentation in terms of feasibility, suitability and other merits/de-merits besides the finances involved. Broadly, the Srinagar Mass Rapid Transit Corridor proposals envisage phase wise development of various corridors connecting the city extremities with each other with many in between boarding and de-boarding stations.

The need for developing Mass Transit Corridor in Srinagar city is being increasingly felt, owing to the inadequate capacity of the existing roads within the city to cater to the ever-increasing volume of traffic moving in and out of the city, not up to the mark bus services, traffic congestion and the shrinking walking strips to name a few. The ambitious Mass Rapid Transit Corridor Project is a major initiative of the Government to address this inadequacy and keeping in view the future requirements of transportation & mobility in the city.

After considering various options, the SAC approved the ‘Elevated Corridor Option’ for Srinagar Mass Rapid Transit Corridor, deemed to be the best option. SAC further advised the Housing and Urban Development Department that wherever feasible, the Elevated Corridor shall be at ground level and designed in a manner as would add to the aesthetic value of the surrounding landscape.

The DPRs for both Srinagar and Jammu Mass Rapid Transit Systems will be ready by June 30, 2019.



