SAC approves creation of 800 posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons, Paravets

400 to be recruited this year
Srinagar:
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here today under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the creation of 400 posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons for appointment through JKPSC and 400 posts of Paravets for appointment through JKSSB in a phased manner in the Animal / Sheep Husbandry Department.
The SAC further asked the Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department to examine as to whether the recruitment against these newly created posts can be conducted on the basis of written tests only.
The creation of these posts will fulfill the long pending demand for regularization of Animal & Sheep Husbandry trial centres besides infusing fresh professional talent in the Department for maintaining health & welfare of animals, thereby, enhancing mutton, milk & poultry production in the State.