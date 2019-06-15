SAC approves 'Comprehensive Jhelum-II plan for flood management works'

June 15, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir State Administrative Council (SAC) has accorded approval to 'comprehensive Jehlum-II plan for flood management works,' an official spokesman said.

He said late on Friday night, the SAC which met here under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded in principle approval to the project namely “Comprehensive Plan for Flood Management Works on Jhelum-II" costing Rs 5411.54 Crore.

The project is proposed to be implemented part-wise with part-A amounting to Rs 1684.60 Crore approved under PMDP and part-B for which source of funding is to be identified. The project has been formulated to achieve short term goal of mitigating the flood threat at Sangam.