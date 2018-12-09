SAC approves Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill-2018

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik, on Sunday approved the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill- 2018.
The Bill seeks to introduce such provisions in the Code of Civil Procedure, Samvat, 1977 which will help in the disposal of cases in a time-bound manner.
These provisions relate to fixing time-frame for filing a written statement and forfeiture of right of defendant to file written statements after the prescribed period.
Provision regarding costs has been attuned and a new provision of case hearing management is being introduced.
The government said these modifications are aimed at speedy disposal of civil cases in courts which tend to linger on unnecessarily.