About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SAC approves Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill-2018

Published at December 09, 2018 05:13 PM 0Comment(s)1869views


SAC approves Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill-2018

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik, on Sunday approved the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill- 2018.

The Bill seeks to introduce such provisions in the Code of Civil Procedure, Samvat, 1977 which will help in the disposal of cases in a time-bound manner.

These provisions relate to fixing time-frame for filing a written statement and forfeiture of right of defendant to file written statements after the prescribed period.

Provision regarding costs has been attuned and a new provision of case hearing management is being introduced.

The government said these modifications are aimed at speedy disposal of civil cases in courts which tend to linger on unnecessarily.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top