SAC approves appointments, promotions of 53 officers of various services

Jammu:
The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik on Friday approved promotion and appointments of several officers of various services of the state.
In a statement issued here, official spokesperson said that SAC approved promotion of Ajeet Kumar Sahu, IAS (JK-2003) to the super time scale of IAS w.e.f. 01.01.2019, consequent to which he shall be designated as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government.
SAC approved promotion of two IAS officers of 2006 batch viz Sheetal Nanda and Saugat Biswas to the Selection Grade of IAS w.e.f. 01.01.2019 including the designation of former as Secretary to Government. SAC approved promotion of Baseer Ahmad Khan, IAS (JK-2000) to the Selection Grade of IAS w.e.f. 01.01.2013 and to the Super Time Scale of IAS w.e.f. 01.01.2016.
SAC approved promotion of Javed Ahmad Khan, IAS (JK:2005) (now retired) to the Selection Grade of IAS w.e.f 01.01.2018. SAC approved promotion of 03 IFS officers of 2000 batch viz Roop Avtar, Preet Pal and K. Ramesh Kumar to the level of Super Time Scale II (CCF level) w.e.f. 01.01.2018. First two on proforma basis and the third one within the cadre.
Consequent to his appointment to the Time scale of the Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service w.e.f 31.08.2000, SAC approved promotion of Asif Hamid Khan to the Selection Grade of the service w.e.f. 12.03.2007, Special Scale w.e.f 13.10.2010 and to the Super Time Scale w.e.f 01.12.2016.
SAC approved appointment of 34 Officers of various departmental feeding services to the Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service with effect from 01.01.2018. The Officers include Waseem Raja, Meenakshi Vaid, Chander Parkash, Girdhari Lal, Reyaz Ahmad Wani, Afaq Ahmad, Syed Shahnawaz (Excise & Taxation gazetted service), Pawan Kumar (Handicrafts gazetted service), Shaheena Khan, Mohammad Akbar Khan (Information gazetted service), Gulzar Ahmad (Labour gazetted service), Anirudh Rai, Syed Naseer Ahmad, Yar Ali Khan, Sonam Chosjor, Mehraj-ud-din, Ajaz Qaisar Malik, Sandeep Senointra, Ghulam Mohammad, Naresh Kumar, Mita Kumari (Rural Development-gazetted Service) , Sakeena Bano , Nighat Alam , Supriya Kohli, Surinder Paul Sharma, Kaiser Ahmad Bhawani, Varunjeet Charak, Pritam Lal, Kishore Singh, Mushtaq Chowdhary, Rigzin Spalgon, Jasmeet Singh, Coni Sethi (Social Welfare gazetted Service) and Alyaz Ahmad Niasroo (Tourism gazetted Service)
SAC approved promotion of 10 Senior Scale officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Accounts (Gazetted) Service to the Selection Grade of the service w.e.f. 23.01.2019 The Officers include namely, Mohammad Arshad Chowdhary, CAO, Deputy Director (Audit & Inspections), Jammu, Imran Mehmood, District Treasury Officer, Rajouri, Tariq Ahmad Matji, Chief Pay & AO, J&K, USHP-II, Kangan, Satpal Digra, the then DFA & CAO, Financial Organisation of PDD, Jammu (now retired), Gulzar Ahmad Shah, CAO, Government Medical College, Anantnag, Suraj Prakash, CAO, RTIC, Jammu, Syed Altaf Hussain, CAO, Directorate of Estates, J&K, Romesh Lal Bains, CAO, Government Medical College, Jammu, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, the then CAO, SAMAGRA, J& K (now retired) and Nisar Ahmad Bhat, CAO, Government Medical College, Srinagar.