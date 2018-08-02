SAC approves amendments to J&K Panchayati Raj Act, 1989

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here last evening under the chairmanship of Governor, Shri N N Vohra, approved amendments to the Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 to provide for consultation with Halqa Majlis before preparing the development plan for a Panchayat.
The decision is a step towards devolution of more powers to the people who will be empowered to take decisions about their developmental requirements/ area specific activities.
Also, in order to provide continuity to the development of Panchayats and in the absence of Halqa Panchayats, the amendment empowers the concerned BDO to collect fee/ taxes already imposed by the Halqa Panchayat.