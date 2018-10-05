SAC approves amendments in Panchayati Raj Act to give more powers to PRIs

8531 non-gazetted posts created in Police; 88 new services brought under J&K PSGA
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 4:
In a significant decision aimed to strengthen the grass root democracy and participative planning in J&K, the State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here Thursday under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved the required amendments in the Panchayati Raj Act, 1989.
Advisors to Governor, B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and Principal Secretary to the Governor Umang Narula were present at the meeting.
The amendments with far reaching consequences would assure placement of funds, functions and functionaries at the disposal of PRIs. A similar attempt had been made in 2011 through a government order but by making the devolution a part of the Act, the government today has not only given adequate teeth to the Panchayats but also made it binding for the government departments to follow it.
The most significant change is the addition of specific schedules in the Panchayat Act giving extensive powers to Halqa Panchayats and Block Development Councils in many areas, covering almost 20 Departments. There are also specific schedules with financial powers for Halqa Panchayats and Block Development Councils.
To make the PRIs the true harbingers of socio-economic development, the amendments will ensure well defined taxation powers to the Panchayats for generation of adequate resources by themselves. The amendments define the role of ward majlis/sabha and halqa majlis (Gram Sabha) in detail, placing the power to plan, implement, monitor and supervise various government schemes/ programmes in the hands of people themselves. The implementation of important schemes like MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, Mid-Day Meal and ICDS has been devolved to the Panchayats.
The monitoring and supervision of schools and health institutions has also been passed on to the PRIs to make them accountable to the society.
The Panchayats shall also be conducting concurrent/ quarterly social audit of works/ programmes in their area. However, along with all the authority, responsibility to ensure socio- economic and human development of the area including literacy, sex ratio, water conservation, natural resource management, agriculture/ horticulture development, health etc has also been placed on the shoulders of the panchayat. They have also been made the agents of change through sensitization and awareness generation.
In order to enhance the existing promotional avenues of the non-gazetted cadres of the Police Department and address their stagnation, the SAC accorded sanction to creation of 8531 non-gazetted posts in the Police Department in a phased manner, over a period of 3 years (2018-19 onwards) with the corresponding reduction of 8531 posts of Constables.
2847 posts have been approved for creation in the financial year 2018-19. The posts are 122 posts of Inspectors, 830 posts of Sub Inspectors, 838 posts of Assistant Sub Inspectors and 1057 posts of Head Constables.
2842 posts have been approved for creation in the financial year 2019-20. The posts are 120 posts of Inspectors, 829 posts of Sub Inspectors, 836 posts of Assistant Sub Inspectors and 1057 posts of Head Constables.
2842 posts have been approved for creation in the financial year 2020-21. The posts are 120 posts of Inspectors, 829 posts of Sub Inspectors, 836 posts of Assistant Sub Inspectors and 1057 posts of Head Constables.
The Home Department shall notify inter-se distribution of these posts, amongst various Wings, in consultation with the Police Headquarters (PHQ). The Home shall also notify appropriate instructions in tune with the recommendation of the Committee constituted for the purpose.
“The decision taken by the SAC would help address the stagnation at various levels in the Non-Gazetted Cadres of the Police Department, improve their promotion prospects significantly besides boosting their morale for more efficient and effective service delivery,” an official spokesman said.
The SAC also approved the inclusion of 88 new services under the Jammu & Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act (J&K PSGA).
The services brought under the ambit of J&K PSGA are 3 in Tourism Department, 13 in Industries & Commerce Department, 12 in Handicrafts Department , 04 in Geology & Mining Department, 27 in Labour & Employment Department, 2 in Forest, 1 in State Pollution Control Board, 2 in Fire & Emergency Services, 1 in PW(R&B) Department, 04 in Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, 01 in Finance Department, 4 in Agriculture Production Department, 01 in Revenue Department, 3 in J&K Employees Provident Fund Organization and 10 in Housing & Urban Development Department.
After enactment of the PSGA, 95 services had been notified as public services till date. With the inclusion of these new 88 services, the number of public services brought under the ambit of PSGA has reached 183.
The decision is a step forward in providing timely and hassle-free delivery of services to the citizens across various departments/agencies within a stipulated time frame. Most of the services are to be provided online which shall expedite the delivery of these services.