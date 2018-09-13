SAC approves 2% DA hike for Govt employees, pensioners

Ex-gratia for NoK of slain Police personnel enhanced
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 12:
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the release of additional instalment of 2 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) to the State government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1, 2018, over the existing rate of 7 percent of the basic pay and pension.
The arrears from July 2018 to September 2018 would be credited to respective G P Fund accounts of the employees and with effect from October, 2018, the salary and pension would be drawn on revised rates of DA.
However, pensioners or those employees retiring this year would be paid arrears in cash.
The impact on the exchequer on account of Dearness Allowance would be Rs 118 crore for the current financial year and the annual financial implications would come to Rs 177 crore approximately.
The enhancement of DA would benefit around 4.50 lakh State government employees and 1.60 lakh pensioners.
The SAC also accorded sanction to the enhancement and grant of ex-gratia relief to the Next of Kin (NoK) of J&K Police Personnel killed in course of performing duties attributed to act of violence and militancy-related incidents.
The decision will enhance the existing cumulative ex-gratia relief admissible to the NoK of J&K Police Personnel from Rs 48 lakh to Rs 70 Lakh and to NoK of SPOs from Rs 14.5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.
The ex-gratia relief has been enhanced from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh under SRE (R&R) to NoK of the J&K Police personnel, SPOs and CAPFs, Army personnel from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh to NoK of J&K Police personnel from the Police Welfare Fund (MHA) from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 33 lakh to the NoK of J&K Police personnel out of State resources and grant of additional amount of Rs 12.50 lakh to the NoK of Special Police Officers (SPOs) out of State resources.
The SAC further approved that education of two children in private schools in the State upto class 12th of such personnel of Jammu Kashmir Police as may be killed in militancy-related incidents and violence, shall be borne by the State Education department.
The SAC also accorded sanction to the ratification of the Shahpur Kandi Dam Project Agreement signed on September 8, 2018 at Srinagar between the governments of J&K and Punjab.
After the completion of the Shahpur-Kandi Barrage based on the revised safeguards for construction, the Jammu and Kashmir State will be provided full quantity of 1150 cusecs of water from river Ravi, within its total share of 0.69 MAF, benefiting farmers of Kathua and Samba Districts. Besides, State will also get 20 percent electricity from Shahpur Kandi Dam and Thein Dam Projects.
The project has been declared as a National Project and will be implemented by Government of Punjab without any financial liability to J&K.
The other benefits of the project would be crest level would be maintained at the same level in respect of both the sides at a height of 398.40 mtrs.
Concurrently, the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) would carry out a detailed study to assess the crest levels of head regulators so as to ensure that the mandated share of 1150 cusecs of water is available to the State of Jammu and Kashmir, which will be binding on both the States.
The project would continue to be implemented by the Government of Punjab.
However, there would be a tripartite team headed by member, CWC and consisting of chief engineers of two states to monitor the project as and when required but at least once in three months to ensure that the construction is as per the agreement.
The balance costs on account of compensation (approximately Rs 115 crore) for land acquisition in respect of Thein Dam, as per the agreement, would be paid by the Government of Punjab immediately, as per the orders of the relevant statutory authorities under the Land Acquisition Act.
In addition, jobs to the ousted one would be given by the Government of Punjab as per the agreed R&R Policy of both the State governments. Employment to remaining 861 displaced families would be provided.
The Government of Punjab would reiterate its commitment to construct the balance 2.3 km Ravi Canal and Siphon for the Kashmir Canal co-terminus with the construction of the Shahpur Kandi Dam.
Accordingly, the Government, of Punjab would fully fund the construction of 2.3 km of Ravi Canal and Siphon for Kashmir Canal.
All claims and counter-claims of Government of Jammu Kashmir and Government of Punjab on account of delayed implementation of Agreement of 1979, the delayed implementation of the project shall be settled by way of arbitration in accordance with Clause 16 of the Agreement of 1979.
The Government of Jammu Kashmir would have the right of first refusal in respect of its entitled share of 20 percent power from Shahpur Kandi Dam at the CERC rates, the right to be exercised annually and in advance before the beginning of each year.
The water supplies to both States of Punjab and Jammu Kashmir, in the operation stage, would be under the Joint Steering and Supervision of a Committee consisting of representatives of CWC and the Governments of Punjab and Jammu Kashmir.