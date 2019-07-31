SAC appoints principals of 6 Government Medical Colleges

July 31, 2019 | Agencies

The State Administrative Council (SAC) has sanctioned appointment of Principals for six Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official on Wednesday said that the SAC, which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday night, accorded sanction to the appointment of Principals for GMC Srinagar and five new GMCs of Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri on regular basis.

He said the SAC approved appointment of Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Shah (Professor) as Principal GMC Srinagar with effect from July 1, 2019. Earlier, Dr Shah was assigned the charge of the post of Principal, GMC Srinagar in addition to his own duties with effect from June 30, 2019.