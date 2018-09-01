SAC announces 4-phase municipal polls from Oct 1 to 5

8-phase Panchayat polls from Nov 8 to Dec 6
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 31:
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here Friday under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik after extensive deliberations on various aspects and feedback received from the departments of Housing and Urban Development, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Home decided to commence the formal process for conducting municipal bodies and Panchayat polls in the Jammu Kashmir and take all other consequential action as per law.
The SAC decided that the elections to municipal bodies would be conducted in four phases with polling dates between October 1, 2018 and October 5, 2018.
Similarly, elections to Panchayats will be conducted in Eight (8) phases with polling dates between November 8, 2018 and December 4, 2018.
The Chief Electoral Officer, J&K was asked to adjust the schedules keeping in view security, operational and the polling requirements.
The SAC also decided to grant one month’s extra salary, wages, and remuneration in favor of the staff engaged in the conduct of elections besides insurance cover to mitigate risks.
Voter education will be given special focus and for this purpose, the government would launch a sustained campaign to sensitize the voters about the importance of these elections in the socio-economic development at the grass root level.
“Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies polls would enable people to take decisions at their own level, without having to go to the state capital or the district headquarters for their basic requirements. Local Bodies will handle a substantial amount of funds and truly empower people all over the State,” an official spokesperson said.