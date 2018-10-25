Sabzar, the 3rd highly-educated militant killed this year

He left home the day Burhan was killed
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Oct 24:
Sabzar Ahmad Sabzar, 31, son of Bashir Ahmad Sabzar --- the militant who was killed along with his associate in a gunfight with troops at Nowgam area of Srinagar on Wednesday--- is third highly educated militant to be killed in gunfight with forces this year.
Sabzar’s family was sipping tea when news about him being trapped in an encounter in Nowgam was flashed on social media sites.
“We didn’t did believe he would be trapped in Nowgam. We thought how he could be there,” said a family member of Sabzar before breaking down.
Sabzar, a resident of Naina village of south Kashmir Anantnag district was killed along with his associate in a fierce gunbattle with forces at Sothu Kothair area of Nowgam in outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday.
Sabzar’s family member said he had left his home on pretext of attending coaching classes for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) examination on July 8, 2016—the day poster boy of militancy and Hizbul Mujahedeen’s tech-savvy top commander Burhan Wani was killed.
Sabzar was taking coaching for IAS at Initiative for Competition and Promotion (ICP) Nowgam Srinagar.
“A month after joining the coaching, he told his family that he wanted to move to Delhi to avail better coaching there and simultaneously pursue PhD from Jamia Millia Islamia University,” he said.
“We gladly permitted him to go to Delhi. He left home early morning of July 8 and in the evening Burhan was killed. But never had we seen an inclination in him of joining militancy,” the family member said.
After doing graduation from Degree Dollege Anantnag in 2007, Sabzar pursued Masters of Science (MSc) in Botany from Barkatullah University in Bhopal, and then did his M Phil from the Jiwaji University Gwalior.
He had also qualified National Eligibility Test (NET).
He had also done his Bachelors in Education.
Sabzar belonged to a well off family. His father Bashir Ahmad Sofi is a retired government employee and his three brothers and sister are also well educated.
After Burhan’s killing, Sabzar’s family couldn’t establish contact with him as the mobile network was suspended across the Valley.
The family was hopeful of Sabzar’s safety as they believed he was in Delhi.
However, a month later when there was no communication from him, his family started searching for him.
“While we were searching him, a police officer visited our home and wanted to know whereabouts of Sabzar. We told him that he was in Delhi. However, to our shock, the officer informed us that he had joined militancy,” Sabzar’s family member said.
He said they then learnt that he had actually not gone to Delhi but joined militancy.
Sabzar is the third highly educated militant to be killed in gunfight with forces this year.
PhD-scholar-turned Hizb militant Manan Wani of Tekipora Kupwara and another PhD scholar and Kashmir University Assistant Professor Mohammad Rafi Bhat of Ganderbal district were killed respectively in October and May this year.
