SAARC MBBS quota a scam?

Meritorious aspirant alleges ‘fraud’ in medical selection list under SAARC, says low merit candidates make way to Bangladesh
Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
A 12th standard topper of 2017, Faheem Rashid and a meritorious aspirant has alleged students from Kashmir region with lesser merit were fraudulently given admission in Bangladesh under South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) quota for MBBS course.
Rashid, who had scored 491 marks out of 500 in Higher Secondary School Examination of 2017 and was the topper of the batch in Biology subject in which he had he had scored 99 marks out of 100 has been dropped out for the admissions in MBBS under SAARC quota.
“Being the topper of the list, I have been dropped out and the students with lesser merit holders than me have been selected for the admissions in different government medical colleges of Bangladesh for MBBS,” Rashid said.
He alleged that Kashmiri students were producing certificates from school boards’ of other states to temper with the marks. “Some consultancies contacted me and said that students have produced from Andhra School Board saying that this was a huge scam which needs to be investigated,” he alleged. He said that the selection process for the admissions were being done on the basis of merit in which he had topped, “However some of the students bribe the concerned authorities to produce the fake certificates to hack the government seats which led to the discrepancy to the deserving students like him.
Rashid who hails from Kanipora area of Srinagar said, “After 15 days, admission process will be started and I want the concerned authorities to take appropriate steps immediately so that my career is not spoiled and those who are involved in the national level scam be behind the bars.”
He also appealed the Ministry of External Affairs, Governor of J&K, Inspector General (IG) of Crime Branch, Bangladesh High Commissioner, DG health Bangladesh and ministry of health to look into the matter and expose the fraud students and consultancies.
Rashid urged the Jammu Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) to verify the certificates of selected candidates having low merit than him.
He said, “In a recent few years this scam was going continuously but was never highlighted but for the goodwill of the students, fake consultancies need to be seized; admission of fraud students must be cancelled so that deserving one can get the seats for admissions of various courses.”
In this regard, former IAS officer, Shah Faesal on Twitter handle said, “There are serious allegations of nepotism and fraud in the SAARC MBBS Admissions list 2018-19. Faheem Rashid, JK Board topper has been dropped and candidates with lower merit and forged certificates selected. Kindly look into it.@SushmaSwaraj @MEAQuery @bdhcdelhi1 @ihcdhaka”
Joint Secretary, Examination, JKBOSE, Syed Rouf told Rising Kashmir, “If anybody is producing any certificate from any other school board, it is a mandate of Crime Branch and the concerned college or University to look into the matter.”
He said, “If some certificate has gone from our board, then it was our mandate to check and verify whether the certificate is fake or not.”
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Crime, Javaid Ahmad Koul said that cognizance has been taken into the case. “We have forwarded the case to IGP crime for approval as some students and parents approached us with four marks cards which they claimed are fake,” he said.