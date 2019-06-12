S P College hosts lecture series on impact of air pollution

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In connection with 'World Environment Week Celebrations' Department of Environment and Water Management and P.G. Department of Environmental Sciences, S P College Srinagar organized a series of lectures on impacts of air pollution.

The resource persons on the occasion included Sonum Lotus, Director, Indian Meteorological Department, Srinagar and Dr. Rouf Hussain Rather, Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar.

The Principal of the host college, Prof. Khursheed Ahmad Khan stressed on the role of the students and scholars towards working on the solutions for air pollution.

On the occasion, Sonam Lotus spoke at length about the impacts of air pollution on daily weather as well as Climate change. He stressed on the need for controlling air pollution using various technologies as well as the contribution of the individuals towards controlling pollution at the source.

Dr. Rouf Hassan Rather, while speaking about the impacts of air pollution on health highlighted the impacts of various pollutants on human health. He also discussed the various ways in which individuals respond to various pollutants based on genetic makeup.

Dr. Humaira Qadri, Head Department of Environmental Sciences coordinated the proceedings of the lectures.