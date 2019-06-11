Rusted grenade detected in Lasjan, defused

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Government forces on Monday found a rusted hand grenade at Soitang area of Lasjan in outskirts of Srinagar City.

Official sources told GNS that the grenade was spotted by some labourers and employees working in a factory and accordingly informed police station concerned about it.

Soon after being informed, a police team along with the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was immediately reached the spot.

While confirming it, a police officer told GNS that the grenade was later destroyed without causing any damage by the BDS squad of the police.

He said that police has taken cognizance of the incident and further investigations have been initiated in this regard. (GNS)