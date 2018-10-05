Russian President in India for annual bilateral summit

AgenciesNew Delhi
Russian President Vladimir Putin is in India for the annual India-Russia bilateral summit that he will hold with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj received Putin at the Airport on Thursday.
"Welcome to India, President Putin," Modi tweeted. "Looking forward to our deliberations, which will further enhance India-Russia friendship," he wrote.
The two countries are expected to sign around 20 aggrements folllowing the 19th India-Russia Bilateral Summit to be held here on Friday.
This includes India's purchase of four S-400 air defence missile systems from Russia at a cost of more than Rs 40,000 crore.