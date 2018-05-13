Russian poplars continue to create health hazards in Srinagar

Farhana bhatSrinagar:
Russian poplars in summer capital, Srinagar continue to create health hazards.
Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School Rajbagh is facing health hazards due to Russian poplars. The staffs as well as students are facing lots of health issues due to pollens in school premises.
With the onset of summer populous deltoids-female poplar- shedding cotton like material carrying seeds are the reasons of allergy and aggravate respiratory disorders worldwide.
Though Russian poplars are rooted outside the school premises but they cover the varsity as the pollens fallen from trees directly and adversely affect the school.
The roll of Govt. girls’ higher secondary school is also witnessing a downfall due to the pollens from Russian poplars as students prefer to stay at home to prevent infection and respiratory disorders due to infected atmosphere.
Students can’t concentrate on their studies and most of them are suffering from respiratory disorders.
Infectious pollens are affecting both staff members and students therefore it is difficult to pay attention towards studies.
“We and our students are totally in health threats due to the pollens. Studies are also getting affected as most of the students have got respiratory allergies. They are not able to concentrate on their studies and same is the case with staff members,” said a teacher who wished to be anonymous.
In 2015 keeping the health hazards due to the pollens in view, the J&K high court issued an order asking for removal of Russian poplars across the Kashmir valley. Responding to the order, state government said that the order will take time to be implemented.
But it has been three years now and there is no implementation of the order. Russian poplars continue to grow across valley and it is affecting common people and other important sectors of the society like education.
Talking about the issue, a doctor at chest disease hospital, Dr. Naveed Shah said, “It is not only the Russian poplar pollen which is responsible for respiratory hazards but there are other pollens from different plants which are also responsible. We can’t blame only pollens of Russian poplars because they are visible, pollens from other plants are also contributing towards chest infections.”
Shah said that allergic patients need to consult doctors and mostly children should take safety measures to prevent infection from these pollens.
A senior official from district administration assured Rising Kashmir that action will be initiated in this regards and said, “This matter is in our concern and we will look into it for sure.”