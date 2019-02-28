About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Russia urges India, Pak to show restraint

PTI

Moscow, Feb 27:

  Russia on Wednesday urged India and Pakistan to show restraint as it expressed serious concern about the escalation of hostilities between the two countries.
"We call on both sides to show restraint and step up efforts to resolve existing problems by political and diplomatic means," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said in a statement.
It expressed serious concern about the aggravation of the situation along the Line of Control and the outbreak of tensions between the two neighbours.
"We are ready to further assist in strengthening the counter-terrorism potential of New Delhi and Islamabad," the ministry added.

 

 

