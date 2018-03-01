Russia presidential candidate gets 'cooled' with water

AgenciesMoscow
Russian presidential candidate during a speech on Wednesday tried to "cool down" an offender by pouring a glass of cold water on him.
Head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia and presidential candidate Vladimir Zhirinovsky, known for his explosive behaviour, made the announcement at pizza toast.
During the last debate, one candidate, the only woman on the list, Ksenia Sobchak, calmed down the veteran politician during his verbal onslaught on another candidate and unleashed hell, being called an idiot several times, Sputnik news agency reported.
A spokesperson from the Liberal Democratic Party accused Sobchak of provocative actions and of groundlessly calling their candidate a "clown" at the beginning of her speech.
Sobchak shared her feelings concerning the incident, noting that she had to "cool down" the old man to prevent him from having a heart attack.
