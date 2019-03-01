Russia offers to host India-Pak talks

Canada concerned over escalation
Press Trust of IndiaOttawo, Feb 28:
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Thursdy said the country was ready to propose it can host talks between India and Pakistan to help defuse tensions if they wish.
"Certainly, if they wish this," Lavrov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also said that Moscow was ready to do anything it could to help ease tensions between India and Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Canada today called for de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.
“Canada is gravely concerned about rising tensions between India and Pakistan. We urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any further military escalation,” Chrystia Freeland, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said.
He called for a durable diplomatic solution to the existing problem between the India and Pakistan.
“Dialogue between India and Pakistan is needed to identify a durable diplomatic solution and maintain peace and security in the region,” Freeland said.
Canada remains steadfast in its support of the global fight against terrorism, the Canadian Foreign Minister said.
“We are committed to working with India, Pakistan and our international partners in this effort,” she said.