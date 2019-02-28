Rural Haat inaugurated in Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 27:
District Development Commissioner, Sushma Chauhan, on Wednesday inaugurated Rural Haat, a trading venue for local population, at shopping complex near Chichi Mata Temple in Samba.
As per an official, Rural Haat, a craft shop for rural women self help groups shall cater to the needs of market linkages of these groups working under UMEED organization in the district.
DDC informed that in these markets different handmade products including handbags, toys, sanitary pads, bamboo furniture, mats, sheets, pillow, pickles, tailoring and cuttings items etc shall be displayed for trading. She exhorted upon the local population to take benefit of such handcraft products which are cost effective and shall promote rural economy in the district. She assured that such haats would be opened across the district in future.