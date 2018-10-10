Rural Development contractors protest over non-payment of bills

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, October 9:
Contractors working under the Rural Development Authority, Banihal held protest here and demanded release of outstanding bills worth Rs 4 crore.
Staging a protest, the contractors blamed the RD department for failing to clear outstanding bills since 2016.
Altaf Ahmad, one of the Contractors said, “We are protesting against the Rural Development Authority, Banihal block who are having a liability of over 4 crore rupees. The department is also resorting to favouritism as the pending bills have been released to some contractors only while the others have been left unattended.”
Contractors said it has been three years now since their bills are pending. “Our families are suffering, we have seen worst of times but the department has done no good for us as they don’t pay heed to our sufferings.”
They asserted despite meeting the Chief Secretary at the Governor’s Office nothing has been done so far and they have now decided to hit the roads on until their demands are not met.
Narrating their agonizing tales contractors said, “We have kids at home, a majority of them have left their studies because we were not able to pay their school fee.”
They further added that previously, a payment of 61 lakhs was released in the month of April 2018 in which some 20 lakhs were released to some of the contractors while others were left high and dry.
They requested the government to intervene and sort out the issue. “If a liability in Banihal block is 4 crore rupees the department should have released an equal amount of money to all the contractors.”