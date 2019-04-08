Rural areas in Bandipora suffer due to lack of basic amenities: Bhat

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior PDP leader Nizamuddin Bhat has said that people in rural areas are yet to reach a level of development where they could meet the basic needs.

The party spokesperson said that addressing workers at Pethkoot, Ketsen, Chichinaar-upper belts of Bandipora assembly segment Bhat highlighted grave problems being faced by the people living here.

He said lack of adequate medical facility, roads, water supply, infrastructure for education, veterinary centres, ration depots and welfare for poor and downtrodden have brought hell to common masses here and demanded proper planning and time-bound execution of works and projects required to be undertaken to mitigate the sufferings of common people.

Bhat said pro-poor schemes need to be reoriented so that benefits accrue to raise the stock of rural areas. He said till a popular rule in the state, Governor administration should focus on job creations and poverty alleviation schemes.

Bhat demanded more avenues for people in Beacon and NHPC so that unemployment is arrested in Bandipora