Ruptured pipeline damages house in Baghwanpora

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Owner demands compensation, says lives of his family members at risk

The alleged failure of Public Health Engineering (PHE) department has left the residents of Baghwanpora Lal Bazar to suffer while as residential house has developed major cracks due to the rupture of pipeline passing through the area, thus putting their lives at risk.

Inhabitants of the area rued that leakage of pipeline (Master plan and city water pipeline) near Masjid-e-Imam Hussain (AS) has left dozens of families to suffer.

Ghulam Mustafa Bhat, owner of the house that has developed major cracks, said the leakage of pipeline has damaged the basement of his house, leaving cracks on the walls.

He said they approached the concerned officials in this regard who visited the spot and started dewatering and repairing the over flowing pipeline, adding that the leakage from the ruptured pipeline was going on from last several years.

Bhat urged the authorities to provide compensation to him as he has suffered a huge loss due to the leakage.

He said the two families of the area were compensated for the similar issue but he was left at God’s mercy even after suffering a huge loss. The family members as per Bhat are living in fear due to the collapse of walls and frequent cracking of their house.