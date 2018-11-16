About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rupee rises 10 paise against US dollar to 71.87

Published at November 16, 2018 09:38 AM 0Comment(s)369views


Rupee rises 10 paise against US dollar to 71.87

Press Trust of India

Mumbai

The rupee firmed 10 paise to 71.87 against the US dollar Friday on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

Besides, weakness in the greenback against some currencies overseas, increased foreign fund inflows and a higher opening of domestic equities supported the rupee, traders said.

Foreign funds bought shares worth a net of Rs 2,043.06 crore Thursday, as per provisional data.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 71.94, and advanced 10 paise to 71.87 against the US dollar.

The rupee had vaulted 34 paise to close at a two-month high of 71.97 against the US dollar Thursday on robust foreign fund inflows amid low crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 96.29 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 35,356.83 in early session Friday.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top