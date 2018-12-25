Runyal quits PDP

Srinagar:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders from Banihal, Bashir Ahmad Runyal, on Monday resigned from the basic membership of the party—saying that he will contest the net upcoming assembly elections as an indecent candidate.
Soon after announcing his resignation from PDP, Runyal while talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS) said that the constituency he is heading was ignored by the erstwhile PDP-BJP combination. “I have high regards for Late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed but my constituency was always ignored in the past, therefore I was under pressure from my workers following which I resigned from the party,” he added.
Runyal, a former IAS officer further said that Showkat Javaid Daing who contested the previous elections on BJP’s ticket and got 10,000 votes has extended his support to him. “Daing is also extending his support to me and I will be contesting the next polls as an independent candidate and will take every possible step for the people my constituency.” He further added that equitable development should be the priority for one and all. Runyal had joined PDP prior to the 2014 assembly polls after his retirement and had unsuccessfully contested the elections from Banihal constituency.
Pertinently, many PDP leaders including former Finance minister Haseeb A Drabu, former ministers Imran Raza Ansari, Syed Basharat Bukhari, former MLA Zadibal Abid Hussain Ansari, former MLA Tangmarg Abbas Wani and other top leaders either resigned from the party’s basic membership and were expelled from the party.